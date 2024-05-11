After two back-to-back draws, Moyale Barracks FC eyes nothing but a return to winning ways in the TNM Super League of Malawi this weekend, their head coach, Prichard Mwansa told the press during a pre-match interview on Friday afternoon.

Moyale settled for draws in their last two matches against Dedza Dynamos and their cross-town rivals Mzuzu City Hammers but they have a chance to end their winless streak when they play host to Chitipa United on Saturday at the Mzuzu Stadium.

“We are facing each game as it comes, and we know Chitipa will be challenging. They are a solid team but we aim to control the match and secure the points. It’s going to be tough but a good game,” said Mwansa.

Moyale Barracks head coach, Prichard Mwansa.

Despite a 4-1 victory in their previous encounter with Chitipa United, Moyale has been less dominant in recent clashes with Chitipa, with two losses and two draws in their last five encounters.

Speaking ahead of the tie, Chitipa United’s coach, McNebert Kazuwa said his side is looking to turn around its indifferent start to the season despite the challenge of playing away at home.

“We are aiming to claim a victory and take maximum points from Moyale,” he stated.

The history between the teams dates back to their first clash in 2017 when Moyale Barracks edged out Chitipa United 1-0 in the first round and later completed a double with a 3-2 victory in the second round.