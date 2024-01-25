The Malawi Immigration Department says it is currently unable to issue passports due to technical challenges.

The department had said this in a statement to the Malawians.

“We are informing Malawians that our passport printing machine has developed a technical problem and we are currently not issuing passports, but our technicians are working on it and we will let you know once the problem has been rectified.”

Many people have been complaining that the department is taking too long to issue passports within the fixed period.

For example, a MK90,000 passport is supposed to be out within ten (10) days, while a MK180,000 passport must be issued in three (3) days, but this is not always the case.

Gaps have been seen since the Malawi Government terminated the Techno Brain Limited passport contract with the Department of Immigration and Citizenship Services on December 7, 2021, owing to alleged poor handling of the contract.

Techno Brain Limited signed the contract in March 2019 during the then-governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) administration.