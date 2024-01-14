Police have arrested two men in Mangochi for allegedly killing a 32-year-old man who was found attempting to rape a woman

The two have been identified as Oscar Lungwa, 34, and Uladi Frank, 25, both from Sumbi Village, Traditional Authority Nankumba in the district.

They are accused of killing Ishmael Makiyi on the evening of January 11, 2024.

According to Sichali, on the said day, Makiyi sneaked into the grass-thatched shelter of a 33-year-old woman Lake Service Beach.

The suspect found the woman sleeping and he grabbed her leg with an intention of raping her.

The woman shouted for help and Lungwa who is the woman’s brother-in-law and Frank rushed to the shelter.

“They apprehended Makiyi, assaulted hand he was pronounced dead at the hospital,” said Sichali.

Lungwa and Frank who come from Sumbi Village, Traditional Authority Nankumba in the district are expected to appear before court over murder.