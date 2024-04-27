After making waves a decade ago, The Legends band is set for a bounce back with their latest performance scheduled for this afternoon at the Bingu International Convention Center (BICC).

Consisting the trio of Bleek, Thoxy and Thereza Cleo Chatata, the live-performing band is mostly known for doing cover songs at various events across the country

Their performance on Saturday afternoon will be during the 2024 Takulandirani Malawi International Tourism Expo after-party which will be held at the BICC bush bar, the band confirmed.

A few weeks ago, The Legends held a show dubbed ‘The Genisis’ at the Grand Business Park in Lilongwe.

This series of shows, the band says, is in preparation for the Old School Fiesta starting tomorrow 27th April at Khitchini Hub from 8 pm. Entry to the show is at MK10,000 per head.

To follow that up, another show by The Legends will be held at Cousin Vinnyz Panthunzi Lodge on 4 May 2024.