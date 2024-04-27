Moyale Barracks are welcoming Dedza Dynamos this weekend at the Mzuzu Stadium as they look to continue their good home run in the 2024 TNM Super League.

Off the back of a convincing 3-0 win over Civil Service United, the Lions of Kaning’ina will be eager to make it three wins out of three home games.

The opponents have had a single win in their previous two visits to Sunday’s venue, beating the Soldiers 2-1 before losing 2-0 in their last visit.

Moyale Barracks

Form Guide

The hosts are going into Sunday’s game bossing the good form in their last three games. The Lions of Kaning’ina have won two of the three games and recorded one loss.

After opening the season with a fightback in a military affair against Mafco FC, Moyale suffered a heartbreaking 3-2 defeat to Creck Sporting Club.

Moyale led twice through Aaron Chilipa’s own goal and Prince Phiri’s strike but Creck fought back twice before scoring the winning goal towards the end of the match through Babangida Ishaya who completed his brace. Their other goal was scored by George Chaomba.

Moyale responded with an emphatic 3-0 win over Civil Service United through a strike each from Raphael Phiri, Charles Nkhoma, and Chifundo Damba to inspire the Soldiers to the second win of the season.

On the other hand, Dynamos are struggling for consistency as they have now won just one game in their last nine games. They have lost twice and drawn twice in their last five games.

Since beating FCB Nyasa Big Bullets to confirm their survival in the league last season, Dedza has yet to win a game including a disastrous defeat to Civil Service United in their second game of the season.

They opened their season with a 1-all stalemate against Bullets, before losing 3-0 to Civil, and in their third match, they drew 1-1 with Silver Strikers.

Check Sporting Club remains the only team that has scored more goals at home (six) and Moyale comes second with five goals.

Head to Head

This is going to be the sixth meeting between the two teams in all competitions. Dedza were promoted to the elite league in 2021 and this is their third season in TNM Super League.

The first meeting between the two sides was in 2022 at Mzuzu Stadium and the visitors recorded a 2-1 win with Charles Chipala scoring a brace while Lloyd Njaliwa scored a consolation goal.

In the reverse fixture, Clement Nyondo scored an early goal just 11 minutes into the game but Raphael Phiri canceled it in the second half.

Moyale were 2-0 winners in 2023 when Charles Nkhoma and Gasten Simkonda scored at Mzuzu Stadium. The last meeting between the two sides in the league ended in a 1-all draw with Raphael Phiri scoring for Moyale while Ibrahim Sadik’s penalty strike canceled the strike just a minute before the final whistle.

Players to watch

Raphael Phiri is the obvious player to watch for Moyale Barracks in this fixture as he has two goals against Dedza.

Chifundo Damba was named the player of the match in the last game for Moyale against Civil after scoring a goal and an assist while Clifford Chimulambe is another midfielder maestro to watch.

As for Dedza, Promise Kamwendo is the main man to the watch after both Clement Nyondo and Charles Chipala left the Club to join Mighty Mukuru Wanderers and Silver Strikers respectively.

Team News

Prichard Mwansa is expected to have all players available except Livermore Jere who is nursing an injury.

On part of Dedza Dynamos, Andrew Bunya said Edward Dakalira is going to miss the game due to an injury that he sustained against Silver Strikers.

“Samson Olatubosun is training with us but I understand that he has some issues with his paperwork,” said Bunya.