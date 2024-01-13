The Lilongwe Senior Resident Magistrate’s Court has sentenced 25-year-old Rashid Sailes to 7 years imprisonment with hard labour for breaking into a house and stealing items worth one million Kwacha.

Assistant Public Relations Officer for Lingadzi Police Station Constable Glory Kondowe Ngwira has confirmed to Malawi24 about the conviction of Rashid Sailes.

Constable Kondowe has told Malawi24 that State prosecutor Sergeant Moses Stephano told the court that Sailes committed the offence during the month of August 12,2023 at area 18A in Lilongwe.

She further said that Sergeant Stephano further told the court that the convict went away with 1 plasma screen, 1 air propelling fan, 1 Samsung S9 Plus, 1 Samsung tablet and home theatre all worth K1,030,000. The Samsung Galaxy S9 was later recovered.

Appearing in court, Sailes pleaded guilty to the charge of Burglary and Theft. In his submission, Stephano prayed for stiffer sentence saying such cases are rampant in the area.

Passing sentence, Chief Resident Magistrate Madalitso Chimwaza concurred with the state hence sentenced Sailes to 7 -years imprisonment with hard labour as deterrent to others would be offenders.

Rashid Sailes hails from Mpamanda village in the area of Traditional Authority Malemia in Zomba district.