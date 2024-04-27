The Private Schools Association of Malawi has urged the corporate sector to put in place more incentives for local female students to achieve academic excellence.

Dr Ernest Kaonga, President for PRISAM, made the call at the annual Top Girl Awards ceremony which was held at St. Mary’s Secondary School in Zomba on Friday, 26 April.

The ceremony, officially sponsored by Zodiak Broadcasting Station (ZBS), awarded 11 female students from different schools with a prize of MK200,000 each for their academic excellence in 2023.

While applauding ZBS for taking the lead, Dr Kaonga stated that such initiatives instill a hard-working spirit in female students and suggested that there should be more companies and individuals following what the private broadcasters are doing.

“What Zodiak is doing is very great and we want to commend them for that because they are honouring girls from both public and private institutions. It is my prayer that more companies and individuals should come in and support such initiatives,” Dr. Kaonga said.

As part of his commitment to improving the nation’s educational system, Dr. Kaonga pledged that he will join ZBS in sponsoring the annual Top Girl Awards ceremony starting next year.

Among the 11 awarded female students,

Jacqueline Salatiel received a special prize of MK1,000,000 from Dr. Kaonga for her outstanding academic score.

From Maranatha Private Academy, Satiel got 9 points in the 2023 Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) exams.