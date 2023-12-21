Malawi Government through the Ministry of Transport and Public Works, has reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring that quality roads are being constructed in the country.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Transport and Public Works, Jacob Hara, when he officially opened for traffic, one section of the M1 road from the newly constructed Crossroads-Kanengo Dual carriageway.

“These are the types of roads that we shall be building from now onwards. We want contractors to construct roads like what the Chinese construction firm, Shandong Luqiao Group are doing. We want roads that will last up to 40 years,” said Hara.

He added that the Chinese construction company is using Grade A Chinese standards which is ensuring that the road is smooth.

The Minister indicated that he hopes the whole road is complete by December 2024.

However, the Minister’s visit to the Kenyatta Drive/Sharaar Street and Mzimba Road construction works was disappointing as the work is being done at a slow pace but the contractors highlighted that the delays are due to the devaluation of the kwacha.

Hara assured the the contactors that government will see what it can do to ensure that construction is not destructed.

He also instructed the contractors of the road to use pavers for the laying base as they are currently using graders.

In his remarks, Lilongwe Mayor, Richard Banda highlighted that the constructed roads will improve infrastructure development in the city.

Meanwhile, the construction works of a dual carriageway from Crossroads to Kanengo is being funded by the Republic of China with money amounting to K22 billion while the K19 billion, 4.2 kilometers Kenyatta Drive and Sharrar street is being funded by the Malawi government.