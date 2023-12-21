Minister of Education Madalitso Kambauwa Wirima says her ministry has engaged the Ministry of Education in Tanzania to look into the issue of bringing Kiswahili language in schools in the country.

According to Wirima, the ministry is also discussing with stakeholders in the country to hear from them on the issue.

She was speaking during a press briefing at Central Office of Information (COI) in Lilongwe on Wednesday where she talked about the importance of reviewing the curriculum used in primary, secondary and tertiary schools in order to align with the digital age.

Wirima said the goal of education in Malawi is to equip students with relevant knowledge, skills, attitudes and values to be self-reliant and contribute to national development.

“As we know education is very important and the world is also changing so, as a ministry, we want to make students relevant and be able to do anything on their own.

“So, reviewing the curriculum will help in our education system as we are looking at issues of digitalisation and information communication technology (ICT). That is why we want to re-design the curriculum to achieve Malawi 2063,” she said.

Executive Director for Malawi Institute for Education (MIE), Frank Mtemang’ombe said MIE will be facilitating curriculum review and monitor its implementation under the Ministry of Education which will be concluded by 2025.

“Curriculum review is important as it defines the future of the education we want for the generation we have now to be able to take challenges and opportunities. That is why we want to make sure that the curriculum is relevant,” he said.

Ministry of Education will start engaging the stakeholders on the curriculum review from January 2024.

Reported by Sheminah Nkhoma