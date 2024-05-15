Meet Tabitha Chawinga, a young woman from Malawi who has made history by becoming the first woman to win France’s National Professional Footballers Player-of-the-Year Award in the women’s category, joining the likes of Kylian Mbappe who won the men’s award.

Chawinga, who was born in Rumphi District in the northern part of Malawi, began to play football at a younger age with boys, and they played balls made of plastic bags. She dreamed of becoming a star one day, and her hard work and dedication have paid off.

Her journey to the top has been an inspiration to millions. She led Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) Women’s Football Club to the French Women’s First Division title, scoring 18 league goals and providing 10 assists. Her achievements have made her a role model for young footballers here in Malawi and beyond.

When accepting her award at the 32nd edition of the Trophées UNFP ceremony in Paris, Chawinga said, “I hope my story can inspire others to chase their dreams, no matter how impossible they may seem.”

Chawinga’s award is a significant milestone in the recognition of women’s football, highlighting the growing talent and competitiveness in the sport. She has proven that with hard work and determination, anything is possible, even for a young girl from a small village here in Malawi.