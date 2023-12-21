The Lilongwe Senior Resident Magistrate’s Court has sentenced a 23-year-old woman, Bertha Petulo, to 6 years imprisonment with hard labour for stealing property worth K1 million from her employer.

Assistant Public Relations Officer for Lingadzi Police Station Constable Glory Ngwira has confirmed the conviction of Bertha Petulo.

Constable Ngwira has told Malawi24 that the State prosecutor Sub Inspector Chifundo Machemba told the court that Petulo committed the offence between the month of September and October, 2023 in Area 18B in Lilongwe.

She further said that Machemba told the court that Petulo was employed by Mrs Joana Msiska as a housemaid where she stole home theater, five external hard drives, laptop and DVD player all valued at K1 million.

Appearing in court, Petulo pleaded guilty to the charge of theft by servant.

In his submission, Machemba prayed for a stiffer sentence, saying such cases are rampant in the area.

Passing sentence, Senior Resident Magistrate Taonga Prisca Muwalo concurred with the state hence sentenced Petulo to to 6-years imprisonment with hard labour as deterrent to others would be offenders.

Bertha Petulo hails from Mwetere village in the area of Traditional Authority Chimaliro in Thyolo District.