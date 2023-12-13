Malawi on Tuesday refused to vote in favour of a United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) resolution demanding a ceasefire in Gaza where Israeli bombardment has killed over 18,000 people, including more than 7,000 children.

Malawi abstained from the vote on the UNGA resolution demanding a ceasefire. The United States, Israel and eight other states voted against the resolution.

However, the resolution passed on Tuesday with the support of 153 members out of 193. Countries from the SADC region such as Zambia, Zimbabwe, Mozambique and South Africa were among those that supported the resolution.

Malawi’s decision to stay away from the vote comes weeks after Israel gave the country $60 million (over K100 billion) aimed at supporting Malawi’s economic recovery.

Malawi also has a deal with Israel to send 5,000 youths to Israel to work in farms. Over 220 youths left last month and another group of 200 people is expected to leave this week.

The jobs for Malawian farm workers have opened up in Israel after thousands of workers from Thailand fled Israel following the onset of the current war between Israel and Hamas.

Critics have faulted the Lazarus Chakwera administration for allowing young people to go to Israel amid potential risks due to the war.

“Sending people to a war-torn country like Israel, where some countries are withdrawing their labour is something unheard of,” said Malawian opposition leader Kondwani Nankhumwa.

However, the government through the Ministry of Labour has been claiming that Malawians are safe in Israel.