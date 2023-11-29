Authorities from God’s Chapel Global Church have confirmed that South Africa based Malawian Pastor, Hastings Salanje, was abducted by gunmen on Sunday.

This is according to a church statement released on Tuesday signed by God’s Chapel Global Ministries Resident Pastor Nelson Usale Mlotha.

In the statement, Pastor Usale Mlotha said Pastor Salanje was abducted by gunmen who posed as police officers on Sunday 26 November, 2023 at around 1800 hours when the Church elders were locked in a Church meeting at their church in Rundberg, South Africa.

“To all our members and international followers of God’s Chapel Church & Pastor Hastings Salanje Ministries. This is to officially communicate that on Sunday, the 26th of November 2023 at around 6pm, as the church leadership were engaged in a meeting in our boardroom, some men who presented themselves as policemen/Interpol entered the boardroom and then took the Man of God Pastor Hastings Salanje with them,” reads part of the statement.

The statement further encourages church members and the general public to remain calm as the matter has been reported to authorities and that they are just waiting to hear from them.

People have also been encouraged to remain in prayers saying they have faith in God that their father Pastor Hastings Salanje will be released soon, safe and sound.

This is the first official statement on the matter since Sunday when the social media was awash with rumours about Pastor Salanje’s abduction by the said gunmen.