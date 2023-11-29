Member of Parliament for Zomba Malosa on Tuesday expressed dissatisfaction with the slow progress of Domasi Community Hospital saying the delay affects provision of quality health services.

Kwelepeta said this in Parliament when she wanted to find out from Minister of Health on what has stopped construction works.

She said the construction works stopped at the site some months ago and people are worrying about what is happening.

In her response, Minister of Health Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda said the contactor has not left the site and assured that her ministry will make a follow up to make sure the 25% work which is remaining is completed.

However, Kwelepeta was not convinced with the response from the Minister saying she has evidence of what she was talking about.

She directed the same question to the Minister of Finance through the order paper to explain what is delaying the progress and where is the money allocated for the construction workers is going.

“In 2021 government allocated over K1 billion, in 2022 and in 2023 Parliament also allocated money for the project but the contractor seems to be not receiving his money,” said Kwelepeta.

She added that due to this, the contractor has not been able to pay the workers to an extent that one of the security guards committed suicide for not receiving salary.

“The work has been done in a very slow pace which is very worrisome to people who are waiting for this health facility,” she added.

Construction of Domasi Community Hospital started in 2011 under former President Dr. Joyce Banda.

Currently, people around the area are accessing health services at a very small health clinic called Gines which is in dilapidated state.

Upon completion of Domasi Community Hospital, it will decongest Zomba Central Hospital and improve delivery of health services in Zomba and surrounding districts.