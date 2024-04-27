Malawi Vice President Saulos Klaus Chilima will attend a get-together event of the University of Malawi’s Catholic Students Organisation (CSO) in Zomba.

Chairperson for the grouping, Wisdom Frederick Sauka, disclosed this to Malawi24, saying the get-together and cultural day will be held at Great Hall in Zomba on May 4 under the theme ‘Call for Evangelisation’.

He added that the program of the day will start with a holy mass to be officiated by Bishop of Zomba Diocese, Alfred Mateyu Chaima.

He further revealed that former Unima Catholic students (Allumin) are expected to attend the event, adding that the vice president will also attend the event as a former student.

Sauka said the get-together is expected to provide an opportunity for the students to discuss challenges such as the lack of a prayer house for the catholic students.

He said it is the wish of the Unima CSO to have a prayer house as is the case with catholic students at Lilongwe University for Agriculture and Natural Resources (LUANAR) in Lilongwe who have their own prayer house where they congregate.

“We have invited the Vice President and other alumni to a get-together so that we can discuss the challenges that catholic students are facing. We wish we had a prayer house here and this is one of the issues that will be discussed,” he said.

The get-together and cultural day are expected to showcase a mock traditional wedding engagement and traditional dances, and on top of that, students will dish out local food and drinks.