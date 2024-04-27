…Crerk suffer second league defeat…

FCB Nyasa Big Bullets were made to sweat for all the points as they struggled to beat Baka City 2-1 at Kamuzu Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

It was Bullets’ second home league match in the 2024 season, having played out to a goalless draw in the first home match a fortnight ago.

Playing an unknown team made things very difficult for the defending champions who had to come from behind to secure all the points.

What happened

The first chance fell to the hosts as early as the sixth minute after a driving run from Gomezgani Chirwa found the in-form Ephraim Kondowe, but his powerful header was well saved by Omar Hammiss, and from the rebound, Lanjesi Nkhoma fired wide.

Against the run of play, the visitors scored their opening goal in the 13th minute. Lloyd Aaron lost possession to Joseph Mwabungu who quickly released Gule Mwaisope Mwaluswa to his left. The forward made his way into the box before his loose ball caught Senaji napping in the line of duty to allow Geoffrey Mwakyembe to fire past Chimbamba into the net, 0-1.

Bullets almost responded immediately when Colin Mujuru set up Precious Sambani with a freekick, but his powerful shot was well saved by Hammiss who was very outstanding between the two sticks for the Northern Region-based side.

But despite the early setback, the score was level in the 21st minute. Nkhoma was the architect of the goal as his thunderous shot was fumbled by Hammiss, only to see the ball landing straight at Kondowe who had an easy task of putting the ball into an empty net, 1-1.

At this moment, Bullets were very offensive as they attacked from all angles, but Hammiss kept on performing wonders with a series of fantastic saves, this time around, denying Chirwa from scoring after he was found unmarked by Patrick Mwaungulu.

Hammiss was at it again with another brilliant save to deny Colin Mujuru from scoring. The defender saw the shot-stopper out of his line, but his long-range effort was easily kept out of the goal area by the shot-stopper.

After more pressure from The People’s Team, Bullets found the back of the net brilliantly.

The hosts exchanged more passes through Aaron, Ernest Petro, Mujuru, Mwaungulu, and Nkhoma to release Chirwa who wasted no time to find Gumbo on the edge of the six-yard box. The winger slotted home from close range, beating Hammiss in his line of duty, 2-1.

Towards the end of the half, Bullets piled on more pressure as goalscorer Kondowe had plenty of time in the offensive zone. He was able to spot a run from Mwaungulu who picked out on the edge of the box, however, the winger could not place his shot on target as he blasted his effort wide-off Hammis’s left-hand side goal post and that was all for the half.

After the recess, Pasuwa brought in Ronald Chitiyo for Petro to try to regain more grounds in the midfield where they struggled to deal with Joseph Mwabungu and Mwakyembe in the first half.

Much was expected from the hosts, but they slowed down, failed to create meaningful chances and they struggled to make dangerous runs going into the offensive zone.

After a quiet opening few minutes, referee Zebron Lengani made a strange call when he awarded a free-kick to the visitors against Mujuru who was the one fouled by Mwaisope. The set piece almost led to a goal, but Senaji made a timely clearance to keep Bullets in the lead.

Bullets had an opportunity to increase their lead, but Mujuru’s freekick was well saved by Hammiss, who was still in control of his penalty box.

61 minutes played on the clock, Hammiss once again denied Kondowe with a fantastic save when the forward was set through by Aaron, but his volley was well dealt with by the shot-stopper for a corner-kick which made no impact as Mwaungulu played it directly to Chimwemwe Kaliyala.

In the 71st minute, Pasuwa brought in Mfune and Yamikani Mologeni for Senaji and Kondowe. This saw Chirwa moving in the central defence to partner Mujuru.

The hosts almost got punished in the 77th minute when Mwaisope launched an attack to his right before hitting the side net when Bullets defence was caught off guard against the run of play.

Pasuwa introduced Precious Phiri and Hassan Kajoke for Aaron and Nkhoma, forcing Sambani to move into the central midfield.

The chances were very few against a highly motivated side that defended with everything to frustrate the hosts who were pressing for more goals but lacked the finishing composure in the final third.

There were two more chances for the visitors through corner kicks, but Bullets defended well to record their second win of the season.

At Silver Stadium, a brace from Adiel Kaduya and lone strikes from Binwell Katinji, Patrick Macheso and Tatenda M’balaka inspired Silver Strikers to a comfortable 5-1 win over Mafco FC to move top of the standings with ten points.

The Central Bankers had to come from behind to claim all the points.

At Civo Stadium, Mzuzu City Hammers bounced back from last week’s loss with a hard-fought 2-1 win over Crerk Sporting Club to move second in the table.

Eric Kaonga and Isaac Msiska were on target for the Mzuzu-based side while George Chaomba scored the hosts’ consolation goal.