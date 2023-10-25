A 21-year old minibus driver who caused death of eight passengers due to reckless driving, has been fine 2.4 million kwacha.

The accident happened on 15 October, 2023 after a Toyota Hiace minibus they were travelling in plunged into Kapeska River.

The passengers were on their way from Mother’s Day celebrations at Chintheche in Nkhatabay district to Dwangwa in Nkhotakota district.

Appearing before court, the driver John Banda, who failed to negotiate a bend as they approached a bridge at Kapeska River, pleaded guilty to reckless driving.

State Prosector Senior Superintendent Moja Phiri told the court that Banda who had 16 passangers on board, failed to negotiate the said bend because he was over speeding.

In his ruling on Tuesday October 24, 2023, Principal Resident Magistrate Clemence Chamwenda said for each death, Banda should pay K300, 000 amounting to K2.4 million.

Principal Resident Magistrate Chamwenda said out of the amount K250, 000 will go to the respective bereaved families while K50, 000 will go to the government.

The court further ruled that if Banda fails to pay the amount, he will require to serve a 30 months imprisonment.

Meanwhile, it is not known if the suspect will pay the fines but is currently being kept at Mzuzu Prison.