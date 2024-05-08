President Lazarus Chakwera has announced that the US$350 million Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) Compact 2, also known as the Malawi Transport and Land Compact, is now operational.

In a post on his official Facebook page, President Chakwera revealed that construction will soon commence on four road corridors across the country as part of the Increased Land Productivity Project.

To the north, there will be an upgrade of the 67 km stretch from Chikwawa (Rumphi) to Euthini (Mzimba). In the Central region, the road from Mkanda (Mchinji) to Mwase/Linga (Kasungu) will be upgraded over a distance of 88 km, with another 53 km segment being upgraded in Lilongwe from Chileka to Chigwirizano via Phiri la Njuzi and Malingunde.

President Chakwera stated that the Eastern Region would see an upgrade of the 79 km stretch from Chamtulo in Mangochi (off the Golomoti to Monkey Bay road) to Mkutumula near Balaka Market in Ntcheu.

He highlighted that these corridor roads will enhance the flow of agricultural products from farms to markets.

Additionally, the compact aims to build Malawi’s capacity in land management reforms to maximize land revenue for both rural farmers and the national economy.

“My delegation and I attended the official inauguration of the Compact here in Texas. In reciprocation, MCC Chief Executive Officer Ms. Alice Albright will later this month join us in Malawi for the official groundbreaking of one of these landmark projects,” said Chakwera.

Malawi’s second compact under the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC), which rolled out in 2022 after meeting the required conditions for “Entry Into Force”, is set to benefit over five million Malawians, according to a joint statement from the Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs and the Millennium Challenge Account (MCA)-Malawi II.

Malawi has a road network of 24,929 km, of which 20,856 km are unpaved.

Roads are the most dominant transport mode in the country, handling more than 70% of internal freight traffic and 99% of passenger traffic. Road transport also plays a crucial role in international trade, handling more than 90% of freight and passenger traffic.

Malawi’s designated public road network consists of 15,451 kilometers of roads, of which only 26% (4,038 km) is paved. The rest — 11,413 km or 74% of the network — is either earth or gravel.

The public road network is classified into five main categories: Main, Secondary, Tertiary, Urban, and District.

The development of highways and interstate corridors has facilitated economic growth by connecting economic entities and activities within and between regions.

Corridors serve multiple functions, including acting as conduits for movement, filters, sinks, and sources of materials to the uplands.

Sustainable land management is essential for achieving various environmental, social, and economic goals. By adopting sustainable land practices, we can enhance the health of our ecosystems, improve food security, and boost the livelihoods of rural communities while reducing environmental degradation.