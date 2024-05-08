Members of the United Transformation Movement (UTM) on Tuesday May 7, 2024 went to the streets of Lilongwe, marching, chanting and feasting in celebration of Chilima’s recent court relief.

They walked from Golden Peacock Supermarket marching through Area 11 to their headquarters in Area 10.

The party’s secretary general, Patricia Kaliati who was in attendance, while confirming the reason behind the celebrations, refused to give more details.

Said Kaliati:”We are celebrating that Rt Honourable Saulos Chilima has won the court case. I cannot grant an interview, there will be another time for that but you can join us in celebrations and thanksgiving to our God.”

High Court of Malawi Financial Crimes Division on Monday discharged Chilima from a corruption case he has been entangled in since 2022.

His lawyers were quoted by The Nation that they hoped that the State would not revive the matter in future.

High Court Judge Redson Kapindu issued the order in Lilongwe following a certificate of discontinuance from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Masauko Chamkakala made on May 3,2024.

Another word for judicial relief is a legal remedy, also referred to as judicial relief or a judicial remedy, is the means with which a court of law, usually in the exercise of civil law jurisdiction, enforces a right, imposes a penalty, or makes another court order to impose its will in order to compensate for the harm of a wrongful act inflicted upon an individual.

In analyzing protests, it is important to remember that even if dissidents are marching against the odds or if change does not happen immediately, this does not mean that the march wasn’t successful.

Successful marches draw public and government attention to grave forms of injustice, cause disruptions in the daily functions of society, and communicate social resistance.

They also place pressure on the offending parties to rethink various forms of injustice, including wrongful arrests and detention.

Celebrations are important because they create opportunities for fun, amusement, entertainment, and recreation, which can help to reduce stress, tensions, anxieties, and other factors that can negatively affect morale, participation, or engagement.

1 Chronicles 16:34: “Give thanks to the Lord, for he is good; his love endures forever.”

Hebrews 13:15: “Through him then let us continually offer up a sacrifice of praise to God, that is, the fruit of lips that acknowledge his name.” 1 Chronicles 29:13: “And now we thank you, Our God, and praise your glorious name.”