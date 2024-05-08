Malawians have been urged to take duty bearers to task on development projects happening in their areas.

The statement was made on Friday during the launch of the Infrastructure Analytic Dashboard by the National Construction Industry Council of Malawi (NCIC) under the COST program.

Infrastructure Analytic Dashboard is a tool that easily facilitates understanding of the disclosed infrastructure data for easy decision-making by stakeholders in the construction industry.

Minister of Information and Digitalisation, Moses Kunkuyu, said one of the areas where people lack information is in infrastructure development whereby the citizens are not aware of the completion period and the source of funds for such a particular project considering that some of those funds comes from the taxpayers.

Kunkuyu added that it is therefore a must that the government should make sure that every information required in the development projects is available for the public domain.

“We want the citizens of this country to have access to information on the development projects happening in their districts, communities, and areas. This is very important because they will easily monitor and follow every step with kin interest,” he explained.

On his part, NCIC Chief Executive Officer, Engineer Gerald Khonje, said that construction comes with a huge amount of money as such, it is very imperative to implement and make sure that resources are put to better use.

He went on to reveal that NCIC has simplified every piece of information by removing jargon so that every citizen of this country can grasp what the council is trying to communicate to the citizens.

Infrastructure Analytic Dashboard is supported with funding from the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO).