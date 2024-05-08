The Episcopal Conference of Malawi (ECM) has issued a stark warning about the rising religious intolerance threatening national unity and undermining the spiritual and cultural values upheld by the local communities.

In a press release dated May 6, the ECM addressed a concerning increase in hostile exchanges between some Muslims and Christians on social media.

The organization firmly distanced the Catholic Church from these conflicts, highlighting their potential to disrupt both national unity and the religious virtues promoted by the Church.

The ECM emphasized the Christian calling for peace, recalling the words of Jesus Christ during his final hours, urging all believers to coexist peacefully.

“Against the background of some very distasteful and divisive messages circulating on social media whose content is completely against the spirit and practice of Inter-religious Dialogue and Peaceful Co-existence of Faith Groups, the ECM wishes to condemn such utterances and messages in the strongest terms possible and completely dissociate the Catholic Church from such cowardly acts and utterances that not only militate against national unity but also the spiritual, moral, religious and cultural values that the Catholic Church has always cherished and promoted and will continue to stand for,” reads part of the statement.

The Catholic Bishops in Malawi have reminded all Catholics of one of the fundamental teachings of Jesus Christ which encourages peace in Matthew 5:9 which states; “Blessed are the peacemakers, for they will be called children of God.”

The Bishops emphasized that the true battles faced by believers involve combating poverty, disease, hunger, corruption, and spiritual evil, as outlined in the book of Ephesians 6:12.

The condemnation by the ECM follows two incidents that underscore the tense religious atmosphere.

Last month, Mussa Seleman, suspected to be a Muslim, was accused of kidnapping and assaulting a Catholic nun.

In a separate event, Isaiah Sunganimoyo, believed to be a Christian, allegedly made offensive remarks about Muslims and Islam on his Facebook page.

These incidents have catalyzed the ECM’s call for a strengthened commitment to interfaith harmony and respect among all religious communities.