The Deputy Minister of Water and Sanitation, Liana Kakhobwe-Chapota, has congratulated the Dowa District Council for coming up with the WASH District Strategic Investment Plan (DSIP), saying this will shape the future of the district as far as Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene are concerned.

She was speaking at the launch of the 2024-2028 Dowa Strategic Investment Plan for Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) held at Mponela in the Dowa district.

She said the Strategic Investment Plan is very commendable as the country is moving towards achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDG 6) which is about clean water and sanitation for all.

She said the DSIP for Dowa is aimed at improving the provision of WASH services in the district, saying the ministry will engage stakeholders at different levels to ensure effective and efficient provision of clean water and sanitation for all.

Kakhobwe-Chapota said President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera is committed to improving access to safe water and improved sanitation services for all Malawians saying the DSIP for Dowa is aligning with the President’s vision.

She said her ministry is very committed to supporting the implementation of the DSIP for Dowa so that it improves the well-being of Dowa district saying the council has committed to ensure that there is better sector coordination and harmonization of WASH investments in the district.

The Minister further revealed that at the national level, the government has allocated significant resources to improve the quality and accessibility of WASH services and facilities and collaborated with relevant line ministries like Health, Education, and Gender to enhance WASH for all.

”DSIP is a vehicle for ensuring that the aspirations for both international and national development strategies for the WASH sector are prioritized and implemented effectively and efficiently,” said Kakhobwe-Chapota.

Speaking earlier, Principal Secretary for Water and Sanitation Elias Chimulambe, thanked Self Help Africa (SHA) whose financial support to the Dowa District Council has been a key in the development of the district.

Chimulambe said the ministry is proud of the achievements of the Council for coming up with the Strategic Investment Plan for WASH, saying the multiple engagements with WASH sectoral players that took place in the development process underscores the ministry’s commitment to ensuring that the WASH sector is well coordinated.