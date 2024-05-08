The Director of Mai Mbambande Foundation, Deborah Mbale, has revealed that the construction of hostels and sanitary facilities needs K40 million to be completed.

She revealed this on Tuesday after receiving a donation of K1 Million Kwacha for the project from CTS Courier Company.

According to Mbale, since the project started, there has been a huge progress as the hostels for the men have been completed.

We are looking for K40 Million Kwacha- Mbale.

“Right now, we are looking for K40 Million Kwacha to complete everything. So far, there has been great improvement and much progress. We have completed the construction of male hostels and toilets in phase one and now we are into the final phase where the construction of female hostels is underway. We are now remaining with the roofing, plastering, the floor, drainage system, and toilets to finalize everything” she said.

Mbale further thanked the CTS courier for the timely support.

On her part, CTS Courier Managing Director Jacqueline Bokosi said the donation is a token of appreciation for the commendable job that is being done at Mai Mbambande Foundation.

“The commendable job Mai Mbambande is doing has motivated us to donate this amount. I think this will be vital as far as the construction of the hostels is concerned,” she said.

She has since assured the foundation of continuous support for the project.

She further urged the youths in the country to take a leading role in supporting and protecting the rights of the elderly in their respective communities.

The foundation is currently taking care of 85 elderly people and is based in Dzama Village, Lilongwe.