Mzuzu University former students have expressed worry over delays in organizing the graduation ceremony for students who completed their studies last semester at the University.

According to a letter seen by this publication addressed to Mzuni Vice Chancellor, Prof. Wales Singini, the concerned students are disturbed by the delay in conducting the graduation ceremony as the students fulfilled all academic requirements last semester, and what is left now is their graduation ceremony.

“It is with deep concern and a sense of urgency that we address you today regarding the prolonged delay in organizing the graduation ceremony for us students who completed our studies last semester at Mzuzu University.

“We recognize the recent exposes that have plagued our university, which has garnered negative media attention. However, rather than dwelling on these issues, our primary concern in this letter is a matter that significantly affects the prospects of Mzuzu University students moving forward,” reads part of the letter.

The concerned students also highlighted that other universities like the University of Malawi, do better in terms of holding graduation ceremonies as their graduation ceremonies take place a few weeks after the opening of the first semester.

“Our university has failed to provide timely recognition to its graduating students,” highlights part of the letter.

The students further argue that the delay has consequences for them realizing that without official documentation of their degrees, they are at a significant disadvantage in pursuing employment opportunities as well as scholarship opportunities.

“Employers prefer candidates who possess tangible proof of their qualifications, and the absence of a formal graduation ceremony to be conferred our degree certificates leaves us unable to compete effectively in the job market. Lately, we’ve observed our peers applying for positions at the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) and now they’re pursuing vacancies at ESCOM, among other employers.

“Meanwhile, we’re left to watch, knowing that no serious employer would give serious consideration to an application accompanied by a mere “to whom it may concern” letter when other candidates are submitting copies of their degree certificates,” indicated the letter.

The students also stated that the failure to organize a timely graduation ceremony reflects poorly on the administration’s commitment to student welfare and academic excellence

“Should you choose to disregard this open letter, we reiterate that we will not hesitate to escalate this matter to the attention of the pro-youth Chancellor, Dr. Lazarus Chakwera and you will have yourselves to blame for your insensitivity, lack of patriotism, indifference, and incompetency shall he decide to replace you,” indicated the letter.

Meanwhile, the university’s official calendar shows that the graduation ceremony was scheduled for May 17, 2024, however, there has been no communication on the matter to date.