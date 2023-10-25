President Lazarus Chakwera says every household will receive Cholera and Covid-19 prevention packages.

Chakwera said this during the re-launch of the Human Papilloma Vaccine (HPV), Tipewe Cholera and Covid-19 campaign at Madimba ground in Likoma district.

He indicated that the country cannot afford another outbreak of Cholera and Covid-19 hence government has put in preventive measures.

“Realizing that the rain season is fast approaching, during this 10-day campaign, every household, community and individuals will be reached with Cholera and Covid-19 prevention package,” said Chakwera.

The president also urged girls aged from nine to 14 to get Human Pappilloma Virus (HPV) vaccineThis vaccine is available for free in all public and Christian Health Association of Malawi (CHAM) health facilities for girls between the ages of 9 and 14 and it is administered once in one’s lifetime.

“I therefore ask all mothers and caregivers to support these young girls to get vaccinated. It is in the interest of my government to foster development and health for all people of all ages regardless of age, race, ethnicity or religion to ensure that we build a better Malawi with healthy people,” said Chakwera.

He added that there is need for the Ministry of Health and other stakeholders to support government with alternative sources of funds as the national budget cannot meet all the funding requirements.

The Malawi president also indicated that 125 ambulances have been procured so that they are distributed in district hospitals across the country.

In her remarks, Minister of Health Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda said Chakwera’s trip to the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) has started showing fruits through what his government is currently doing.