Political analyst, Dr. George Chaima, believes the appointment of Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) legislature for Mulanje South West constituency, Dr. George Thapatula Chaponda, as the new leader of the Opposition in Parliament, is a positive step in creating a robust and vibrant opposition side in parliament.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Malawi 24, Dr. Chaima praised the DPP leadership for the decision.

“This appointment must go beyond intra-party politics but anchored far for the good of the nation,” said Chaima.

He described the new leader of the Opposition as a strong man, full of facts, such that he would provide able leadership for the Opposition side in the August House, which would mean yes for yes and no for no.

He was however quick to mention that the appointment of Chaponda may in one way or another hurt a section of other members of the party.

“Obviously, in politics, there is greed and jealousy. His appointment has injured others in the party while some are for him,” he explained.

A spokesperson for the DPP, Shadric Namalomba said the appointment of Chaponda in this role would help revitalize the opposition side in parliament, arguing, that under Nankhumwa as the leader of the opposition, it was almost impossible to have a strong opposition side.

“We struggled in parliament because we could not provide checks and balances, and the public says we don’t have an effective opposition side in this country and we agree with them,” said Namalomba.

He has since commended parliamentarian for Thyolo Thava, Mary Thom Navicha for demonstrating quality leadership skills during her political career.

“Honourable Navicha is equally a capable leader and we are happy with her performance when she was serving as acting leader of DPP in the house. By appointing Chaponda, it doesn’t mean that Navicha is not capable but this is just our strategy to go back into government,” he said.

He pointed out that Chaponda is a tried, tested, and capable leader who once served in the position of the Opposition leader in parliament between 2013 and 2014 and helped the DPP to bounce back into government.

The party on Tuesday announced the appointment of Chaponda, a lawyer by profession, barely a day after the High Court in Lilongwe officially vacated an injunction, which was maintaining Nakhumwa as the leader of the Opposition in Parliament.

Nankhumwa, a former DPP vice-president for the Southern Region was expelled from the party alongside other senior party officials on what the party called indiscipline. However, he insisted on being the leader of the opposition until last week when he relinquished the position at a ceremony held in Blantyre.

Nankhumwa announced that he had relinquished the position of Leader of the Opposition to focus on his newly registered People’s Development Party (PDP).

His expulsion from the DPP earlier this year, along with 10 others, stemmed from their involvement in a December 6 2023 nullified national governing council meeting in Lilongwe.