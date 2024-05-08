The Malawi Arts and Culture industry is set to improve as the government has secured funds amounting to $30, 000 to boost the industry.

Government, through the Ministry of Local Government, Unity and Culture, says the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) has supported Malawi with funds intended to improve arts and culture in the country.

Director for the Department of Arts in the Ministry of Local Government, Hamphry Mpondaminga, revealed the news in Mponela, highlighting that the funds will support artists in the country in recognizing their creative projects.

“The total amount of funding for the UNESCO-Aschberg Project is estimated to be $30,000. This is a crucial milestone for cultural and creative industries as they have for a long time lacked a national grant facility for the promotion of arts and culture in Malawi,” said Mpondaminga.

In his remarks, Christopher Magomero, who is the Head of Programs in the Arts and Culture Department at UNESCO, revealed that the initiative will also promote artist prestige and cultural diversity among others.