A 38-year-old woman identified as Sara Phiri has been arrested in Zomba for allegedly damaging banknotes amounting to K25 000 after a failed business transaction.

Zomba Police Station assistant public relations officer Sonia Chipao said the suspect agreed to buy a bed at K45 000 from Mercy Lawrence and paid K25 000 as deposit.

Days later, Lawrence decided that she did not want to sell the bed anymore and offered to refund the deposit.

However, the U-turn angered Phiri and she demanded Lawrence to give back K50 000 saying Lawrence wasted her time.

Lawrence rejected the K50 000 demand and only gave back K25 000.

“Phiri received the money and tore it into pieces and threw it back at Lawrence,” said Chipao.

Chipao said the suspect, who hails from Suluwati Village, Traditional Authority Nkhumba in Phalombe District, will appear in court to answer charges of damaging currency.