Minister of Tourism Vera Kamtukule has called on investors to invest more in the tourism sector in Malawi.

Kamtukule said this at Bingu International Convention Center (BICC) in Lilongwe, where she presided over the world tourism day commemoration.

The minister said government is committed to continue working with players in the tourism sector to ensure that the country gains from the industry.

“Tourism is a game changer in the revamping of the country’s economy hence the need for investors to invest in activities which are adaptive to the environment,” she said.

She added that this year’s theme ‘Tourism and Green Investment’ is focusing on areas such as People, Planet as well as Prosperity and the Minister commended players in the tourism industry for the job well done in the month of tourism in the country.

In her remarks, Executive Director for Tourism Council, Memory Momba Kamthunzi reiterated on the need for investors to focus on areas of infrastructure development and continue to be supportive in activities in the tourism industry.