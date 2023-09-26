Former Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president John Zenasi Ungapake Tembo has been in hospital in Lilongwe for a week.

Tembo, aged 91, is admitted in an unnamed hospital in the capital city.

His son, John Tembo Jnr, has told the local media that Tembo was rushed to hospital on Monday last week and he is still receiving treatment in hospital.

According to Tembo Jnr, his father is getting treatment for dehydration and pneumonia. Tembo also got an operation on his foot due to his diabetic condition.

Tembo Jnr has since asked Malawians to pray for his father.

John Zenasi Ungapake Tembo served as Reserve Bank of Malawi Governor as well as cabinet minister in the Kamuzu Banda administration. He also served as Member of Parliament for Dedza South Constituency.

After MCP became an opposition party, he led the party to elections as its presidential candidate in 2004 and 2009 before leaving politics in 2013.