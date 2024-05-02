Mobile Service Providers, Telekom Networks Malawi (TNM), has donated K2 million to the Zomba Press Club for philanthropic activities as part of this year’s World Press Freedom Day commemoration.

Speaking when presenting the donation, TNM Corporate Affairs Manager, Limbani Nsapato said the company saw it necessary to donate the money as a way to acknowledge the role of the media in the corporate world.

Nsapato said that they decided to come in as part of celebrating Press Freedom Day with the local media in style.

“As the media commemorates Press Freedom Day, TNM decided to join Zomba Press Club in the celebration as the club is doing philanthropic activities,” he explained.

Zomba Press Club President, Titus Linzie, hailed TNM for the donation and disclosed that the money will be used to cheer ex-servicemen at Cobbe Barracks in Zomba.

He also added that part of the donation will be used to visit inmates at Zomba Maximum Prison.

Main activities marking Press Freedom Day in Malawi will take place in Mangochi district.