Police at Chileka in Blantyre District have arrested two men for allegedly being found in possession of a dead pangolin.

According to Sergeant Jonathan Phillipo who is Chileka police public relations officer, the suspects have been identified as Vincent McLoud, 23, and Noah Mgawa Nikolasi, 55.

Sergeant Phillipo said Chileka Police Detectives arrested the two on Monday September 25, 2023 at Puli Village following a tip-off by well-wishers.

The tip from the well wishers indicated that McLoud and his accomplice Nikolasi, were offering the pangolin for sale.

He said after conducting a search, a dead Pangolin was found in their Laptop bag.

On interrogation, the two suspects admitted to have taken it from Zomba.

Meanwhile, the recovered animal has been handed over to the Department of Wildlife and Parks.

The suspects will appear before court soon after investigations to answer the charge levelled against them.

Vincent Mc Loud hails from Chinamwali Village in the area of Traditional Authority Malemia in Zomba District while Noah Mgawa Nicolasi is from Tombondera Village in Traditional Authority Chapananga in Chikwawa District.