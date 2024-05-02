Francisco Mbotwa, 25, from Nkhata-Bay district, has been announced as the second lucky person to win a K1 Million prize in the Kuthandiza Omwe Alibe Kuthekera Kupita Patsogolo Project.

Founded last month by philanthropist Triephornia Mpinganjira to support business proposals from less-privileged youths, the project made the announcement today, 2 April 2024.

Son of a farmer, Mbotwa holds a certificate in Financial Accounting but he is into the fish industry on a small scale in his home district.

Speaking upon receiving the prize, Mbotwa said that his idea is to grow his fish-selling business so that one day he would match giants in the industry such as Maldeco.

Mpinganjira congratulating Mbotwa.

“Fishermen will be going into the lake three times a week and my envisions, after expenditures, I will be making K200,000 a week, K600, 000 a month and about K7 200 000 a year.

“Further, by the end of this year, l will have purchased 5 canoes, 5 nets, and two deep freezers. This translates to having 17 people employed,15 fishers and two salespeople,” Mbotwa explained.

Founder of the project, Triephornia Mpinganjira said she is glad that there is progress because a lot of youths are showing interest in the project both in urban and rural areas.

Mpinganjira has therefore asked those who have great business ideas to keep trying their luck until they fulfil their dreams.

Running up to December this year, the project is designated to award 18 lucky youths who will be presenting their business ideas as start-up capital via a link to Triephornia Mpinganjira’s Facebook page account.