As Malawi joins the rest of the world today in commemorating World Press Freedom Day, some activists have expressed concern over the continued humiliation of journalists and also suppression of press freedom in the country.

Youth and Society Executive Director, Charles Kajoloweka, has labelled President Lazarus Chakwera and the Malawi Government as liars for failing to uphold press freedom in the country.

Kajoloweka said the Government’s intimidation and arrest of journalists for exposing corruption casts a dark shadow on the Government’s commitment to upholding and championing press freedom in the country.

He went on to remind President Chakwera and the Malawi Government that freedom of the press is non-negotiable and a fundamental right following the Republican constitution and other international legal instruments.

“It is imperative to recognize that the freedom of the press is not merely a privilege but a cornerstone of democracy. It serves as a vital conduit through which citizens access information, hold power to account, and participate meaningfully in public discourse. Any attempt to stifle this freedom represents a direct assault on the democratic rights and liberties of the Malawian people,” said Kajoloweka.

He further called on authorities to walk the talk in upholding the principles of a free and independent press while exercising respect for the autonomy of media practitioners, protecting them from any forms of harassment, humiliation and also ensuring that access to information is not just mere rhetoric but a reality, for the benefit of all citizens.

Recently, there has been a siege on press freedom as some journalists in Malawi have been detained for exposing corruption-related scandals in the Government.

For instance, renowned Platform for Investigative Journalism journalist, Gregory Gondwe, has been on the run as he was reportedly facing detention for writing about corruption in the Government.

And, a couple of weeks ago, former Malawi 24 journalist Mac Millan Mhone was also arrested for exposing a corrupt suspect Abdul Karim Batatawala who reportedly created proxy companies and was still transacting with the Government of Malawi despite his other company, Lido Electrical facing corruption charges.

Media practitioners in the country will celebrate World Press Freedom Day under the theme “Guardians of Democracy: Championing Media Independence for Credible Elections.”

The celebrations will take place this weekend in Mangochi district.