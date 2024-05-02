The Malawi football fraternity continues to mourn the death of former Silver Strikers and Blue Eagles midfielder, Dave Moya who succumbed to kidney failure in the early hours of Thursday.

Silver Strikers, the club he joined in 2006, through their official Facebook page, described the deceased as a player and coach with unparalleled dedication and skills which contributed to the success of the club.

“Moya’s talent and commitment were instrumental in several victories for the club, including the 4 TNM Super League triumphs in his playing days in 2008, 2010, 2011–12, 2012–13 as well as winning the 2016 FMB Under 20 as a coach,” read part of the statement.

Football Association of Malawi (FAM), through its General Secretary Alfred Gunda, expressed sadness at the death of Moya.

“We would like to convey, as FAM, our heartful condolences to the Moya family, friends, Silver Strikers, and all those he worked with. This is a sad day for Malawi football and we hope the Almighty will give the grieving family strength and hope in this time of mourning. May his Soul Rest in Peace,” said Gunda.

His former teammate at Blue Eagles, Elvis Kafoteka said he will remember the fallen star for his deadly crosses which he said were so easy to be converted into goals.

“During my playing time, we had very talented players that could play a pinpoint cross, these guys could pick a player even from the halfway line i.e. Fischer Kondowe, Joseph Kamwendo, Moses Chavula, and Dave Moya. These guys were extraordinary and brilliant but today we have lost one of them. It’s sad, very heartbreaking to learn the passing of Dave Moya,” wrote Kafoteka on his Facebook page.

The remains of Moya will be taken from the Kamuzu Central Hospital mortuary in Lilongwe this afternoon to his home in Kawale where vigils will take place and he will be laid to rest at the Lilongwe Girls’ cemetery on Friday. He was 42.

He is the third former player to die this year due to kidney failure. His former teammate at Silver, Charles Swini, and Mighty Mukuru Wanderers defender Kondwani Lufeyo, all succumbed to the deadly disease in March and April, respectively.