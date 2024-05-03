Eastern Region Police Headquarters, in conjunction with Zomba Police Station and Ecco Division Mobile Police Officers, on Tuesday raided communities at Makhulera Village, Traditional Authority M’biza in Zomba District.

Speaking after the operation, Deputy Commissioner of Police for the Eastern Region, Gladson Chipumphula, said the operation was organized after they noticed that other miners were still operating illegally in the region despite the warning from the Minister of Energy and Mining to stop all illegal mining activities and to follow all steps required for them to be issued with mining licenses.

Among the confiscated items are five diesel engine machines, three crushing machines, five drilling machines, seven water pumps, two motors, two generators, fourteen pipes, one heavy-duty battery, twenty shovels, ten hoes, and ten picks.

“Time has come where as a country, we need to be serious by avoiding foreigners to benefit from our minerals,” said Chipumphula.

He therefore appealed to other sectors to take part in combating illegal mining and coming up with other strategies for ATM strategy.

He further thanked the operation team for their dedication and effort towards the operation which led to a successful operation and encouraged them to be ready when the need arises to stop illegal mining activities.

The operation was aimed at removing illegal miners, and buyers of gold in the area.