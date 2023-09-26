A statement by Minister of Homeland Security Ken Zikhale Ng’oma on the state of security in the country, has shocked the family of late Agnes Katengeza who has been laid to rest today.

Despite the alarming wave of mysterious and brutal deaths that have recently plagued the country, minister Zikhale Ng’oma on Monday told Journalists in Lilongwe that death of three people is not enough to call the situation as a security breakdown in the country.

He was reacting to the calls for the need to tighten security as this month alone three Malawians namely: Agnes Katengeza, Jacob Msokera, and Allan Wittika, have mysterious been murdered by the yet to be identified assailants.

In eulogy, Katengeza family representative, Richard Chimthuzi is quoted in the media saying Zikhale Ng’oma’s remarks are retrogressive in apprehending those connected to the recent murder cases.

It is being reported that Chimthuzi described the remarks by the minister as “impeachable” claiming every single life is precious and so painful to lose.

“The remarks by the so called Minister of Homeland Security are “retrogressive and impeachable” and as family we are heartbroken with him. He is the top security man in the line of duty and we expected a comforting words from him at this dark hour from government top guru.

“After all Agnes dedicated her life in serving the nation as she was as public officer working for Reserve Bank of Malawi. We are shocked by his words,” Chimthuzi is quoted in the local media.

Katengeza, an employee of the Reserve Bank of Malawi who was found dead and bundled in the trunk of her vehicle in Lilongwe’s Area 47 on Sunday, has been laid to rest on Tuesday at Area 18 cemetery in Lilongwe.