Celebrated gospel sensation, Steve “Wazisomo” Muliya, will be on the road for what is promised to be an electrifying album re-launch show in Lilongwe this coming Sunday at the prestigious Sheafer Ica Marque.

The ‘Zisomo’ re-launch show comes four months after the official launch of the album received a great reception at Robins Park in Blantyre.

In an interview with Malawi24, Muliya said that preparations for this weekend’s enticing re-launch show are at an advanced stage.

Muliya, who was voted the 2023 Best Male Gospel Artist at the MBC Entertainers of the Year Awards, said the re-launch has been organized to appreciate the love and support which he is personally receiving from people in the central region and Malawi at large.

The “Ndizotheka” hitmaker has since promised soul-stirring melodies and powerful performances from artists set to feature at the album re-launch concert.

“We are almost done with preparations for the re-launch in Lilongwe. This is a thank you concert, I just want to appreciate the support which I am receiving. For instance, last year people voted for me in the MBC Entertainers of the Year Awards.

“I have prepared some gifts for people who will come. So, am encouraging people from Lilongwe and the surrounding to come and experience the magic of gospel music like never before,” said Muliya.

The award-winning Muliya is set to share the stage with “Nseri” hitmaker, Miracle Chinga, the Great Angels Choir, the deep-voiced Kondwani Chirwa, Success and Shammah Vocals.

Muliya triumphantly launched Zisomo volume 2 album on 1 January 2024 with a show that was spiced by Dr Ethel Kamwendo Banda, Ndirande Anglican Voices, Frank Chimpazi, Simplic Bless, and Thoko Suya.

Entry charges for the re-launch show will require adults to pay K4,000 per head, K2, 000 will for every child, and K10,000 will be charged for the VIP.