Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera is back in the skies. Just days after jetting to Kenya for a day visit, he has jetted off again. This time to the country he just lambasted recently: USA.

Chakwera is set to join his African counterparts at the US Africa Business Summit as he left the country a few hours ago through Kamuzu International Airport in Lilongwe.

To be held in Dallas, Texas, this year’s US Africa Business Summit is the 16th edition and is going under the theme, “US-Africa Business: Partnering for Substance Success”.

With over 1,500 attendees expected, including Heads of State, international investors, and government officials, the Summit aims to catalyze sustainable business partnerships between the U.S. and Africa, leveraging four days of strategic dialogues and networking.

Chakwera departing to the US

Malawi is among the 11 African countries the Corporate Council on Africa (CCA) has given a platform to attend what is being billed to be a landmark event.

Among other African presidents to attend the summit includes President of Liberia ,Joseph Boakai, President Faure Gnassingbe of Togo, Vice President Muhammad B. S. Jallow of The Gambia, President E. Joao Lourenço of Angola, Deputy Prime Minister Nthomeng Majara, of Lesotho, and President Mokgweetsi E. K. Masisi of Botswana.

Officials to represent the U.S. Government include Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield, Representative of the U.S.A. to the United Nations, Ambassador Katherine Tai, United States Trade Representative (USTR), Chair Reta Jo Lewis, President and Chair of the Board, U.S. Export Import-Bank (EXIM), Alice Albright, CEO, Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC), Travis Adkins, President & CEO, U.S. African Development Foundation (USADF) and Enoh Ebong, Director, U.S. Trade & Development Agency (USTDA).

Chakwera’s trip to the US, is the first one since he accused the US of being one of the most corrupt countries with institutionalised crimes against black people. President Chakwera made the remarks following a travel ban the US put on former Malawi government officials involved in corruption allegations.