A memorial event for American rapper Tupac Shakur was held in Mzuzu last night, raising questions among Malawians.

Queens Club in Mzuzu held the memorial show for 2Pac who died in 1996.

Malawians on social media mocked the event, saying Malawians should be holding memorial shows for fallen Malawian artists.

Commenting on Mikozi Facebook Page, many argued that holding a memorial show for 2Pac is not important.

“We should be serious at once .This is not on. We should have boundaries when doing things. Let us be serious at once in Life,” one of the follower says.

“I’m having a great laugh coz 2Pac did not even know that there is a country in the world Called Malawi,” another said.

However, some commended the organizers for coming up with the initiative saying it has reminded them of the legend.

“2Pac was a black guy who fought for black people including us Malawians. I don’t see any harm in celebrating him he’s one of the strongest black people that I’ve ever know in my life: He deserves just that,” one person said.

Tupac Shakur was fatally shot aged 25 on September 7, 1996, in a drive-by shooting in the Las Vegas Valley, Nevada.

His legacy only grew after he was shot while driving on the Las Vegas strip in September 1996 and has served as the subject of dozens of books, films, podcasts, documentaries and television shows.