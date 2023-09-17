A British couple has been deported from Malawi today for staying in the country illegally.

The Department of Immigration and Citizenship Services, in the Eastern Region, has deported the couple through Kamuzu International Airport.

Edward Chidzalo, the department’s Public Relations Officer in the region says the two, Martyn King and Hanna Louisa King, were intercepted at an ad-hoc roadblock along the Mangochi-Monkey-Bay road on Friday, September 8, 2023, and were found without valid days of staying in Malawi.

They entered Malawi on July 6, 2023, were given a 30-day visitor’s permit expiring on August 5, 2023, and have been staying illegally.

“They neither went for an extension nor applied for a temporary residence permit,” explained Chidzalo.

Chidzalo says the two were charged with illegal stay contrary to Section 21 of the Immigration Act which mandates the Department of Immigration and Citizenship Services to effect deportation without court trial.

Mrs King was visiting for the first time while her husband has been visiting Malawi several times since 2019, doing some charity work with the Imago Foundation.