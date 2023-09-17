Goodwill ambassadors for Tropical Cyclone Freddy recovery, former presidents Bakili Muluzi and Joyce Banda, have asked organisations in the country to take part in building houses for Cyclone Freddy survivors.

The two ambassadors, Bakili Muluzi and Joyce Banda said this during the launch of the construction of 59 houses for Tropical Cyclone Freddy survivors in Chiradzulu.

The two former presidents said there is more work to be done hence the need for more organisations to join the initiative.

“We ask more organisations to come in as there are still many houses that need to be built and we appeal to Malawians who have the capacity to extend their helping hand in rebuilding the lost homes to join us,” said Banda.

On his part, Bakili Muluzi appreciated partners who have been working with them in building houses for the survivors.

Meanwhile, the Cyclone Freddy survivors received maize flour, tents, cooking oil and more from Nyasa Group of Companies, Gift of the Givers and red cross.