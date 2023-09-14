Everlasting Life Missionary Church has urged young people in the church to be focused and visionary towards self reliance for better and productive livelihood.

Leader of Everlasting Life Missionary Church, Apostle James Chikopa made the appeal at the church’s headquarters in Zomba during a Youth Conference held under the theme ‘Arise and shine’.

“Young people should be visionary and should strive to achieve life goals. Young people should be preoccupied with productive activities other than engaging in immoral behaviours at the expense of their future,” he said.

Apostle Chikopa said the youth conference was held to give the youth proper guidance and counseling towards towards productive citizenship.

He urged the youth to avoid being exploited by religious and political leaders, adding that the youth should be eager to learn technical vocational skills from Everlasting Life Missionary Church to ensure economic self reliance.

Apostle Chikopa also appealed to young people to seek God’s guidance whenever they want to get married.

Everlasting Life Missionary Church youth leader, Roy M’bona hailed Apostle Chikopa for organizing the Youth Conference which he said provided forum for the youth to discuss important youth spiritual life and youth economic empowerment.

M’bona appealed to fellow young people to utilise knowledge gain from the conference for their good and the nation.