In Zomba, a 24-year-old man, identified as Peter Nsona was discovered dead after hanging himself in his uncle’s house at Old Naisi location on Wednesday, hours after being released on bail from police custody.

Zomba Police Station Publicist Aaron Chilala said Nsona who was staying with his uncle, developed uncharacteristic behaviours and turned a deaf ear to counseling.

He added that on Tuesday Nsona went to Mangochi district to see his girlfriend and whilst there, the two picked a quarrel where Nsona assaulted the girlfriend and was then arrested by Mangochi Police.

“The next day he was then granted bail by police and his uncle picked him back to Zomba and later that day at 14:00 hours he was discovered hanging on the roof of a boys quarter,” he explained.

The matter was reported to the police who rushed to the scene and ferried the deceased body to Zomba Central Hospital where the postmortem examination showed that he died due to suffocation, secondary to strangulation.

Meanwhile Police in the district continue to remind the general public to visit their nearest police formations to access Psycho-social support whenever they are stressed.

Nsona hailed from Mahuwasa Village, Traditional Authority Kadewere in Chiradzulu district.