Two people have been arrested at Mponela in Dowa for allegedly stealing three donkeys at Kasamba Village in Traditional Authority (TA) Chakhaza in the district, police have confirmed.

Macpatson Msadala, Public Relations Officer for Mponela Police Station has identified the two as Fanizo Kaluso, 20 and Mphambano Layini, 22.

“During the night of 11th August, 2023, the two broke the kraal of a certain man at Kasamba Village and stole the donkeys. The owner, with the help of some relatives, started searching for the missing donkeys but to no avail.

“However, the thieves were on 12th September, 2023 intercepted by neighborhood watch members while on their way to Mponela Trading Centre where they intended to sell the stolen donkeys,” said Msadala.

Msadala said the two were subsequently apprehended by the police and will appear before court soon to answer theft charges.

Both suspects hail from Chikhuta Village in Dowa district.

Reported by Sylvester Kumwenda