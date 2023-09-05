The Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (Macra) says MultiChoice Malawi will resume DStv services in Malawi this week.

Macra Director General Daud Suleman has said this in a statement today.

According to Suleman, this follows an agreement between the two parties.

“On 4th September 2023, the two parties met in Lilongwe and reached an agreement and understanding which will see the resolution of the matter and resumption of DStv services in Malawi by Friday, 8th September, 2023,” said Suleman.

He added that Macra will make sure that this matter will be resolved in a manner that balances the interests of either party and within the boundaries of the applicable law.

Multichoice Malawi withdrew DStv services last month after a row with Macra.

The regulator demands MultiChoice to be notifying Macra before raising tariffs and in July, Multichoice hiked DStv tariffs without informing the regulator.

Macra obtained an injunction against the tariff increase and after failing to vacate the court order, Multichoice decided to pull DStv services out of Malawi to avoid the legal implications of failing to implement the court order.

Last month, Government through the Ministry of Information said it would intervene into the matter.