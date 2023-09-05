Members of Chiradzulu District Council have this morning elected Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Councilor Charles Chigwenembwe of Mombezi Ward as new council chairperson.

Councilor Chigwenembwe scooped eight votes beating his counterpart from Chiradzulu South Constituency Mitumbira ward Councilor Phillis Mazinga who got five votes. Patrick Chimtengo of Chikowa Ward withdrew in the last minute of the elections.

In his acceptance speech, Chigwenembwe said he will ensure that he fulfill what he promised during elections campaign as far as developing Chiradzulu District is concerned.

“Let me thank my fellow Councillors and our Members of Parliament for electing me, for this is another opportunity to develop Chiradzulu district having served as a vice chairperson for a year,” he said.

“There is need to work together as a group, so I will work in that angle to enhance accountability and transparency,” he added.

During the last meeting on 23rd August, members of the council elected Diston Mphero who is a Councilor for Lirangwe ward as vice chairperson. Mwenders got nine votes beating Mbulumbudzi ward Councilor, Nelson Mwandama who got five votes.