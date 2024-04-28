Political Analysts say Malawi activist cut politician, Timothy Mtambo, lacks credibility.

This comes as the activist surprisingly came out to talk about issues that are affecting the country after being silent for a long time.

Mtambo was vocal during Peter Mutharika’s reign as he led demonstrations against the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) government and he fought vehemently for the recurrence of the 2019 presidential elections.

Commenting on his comeback, Political analyst Wonderful Mkhutche argued that Mtambo was part of the Tonse Alliance and at that time he was quiet.

Malawians are used to politicians who behave this way- Mkhutche.

“Timothy Mtambo has a serious lack of credibility. He was part of the same Tonse Alliance government he is criticizing and it will be hard for people to listen. Already, we can see from people’s reactions on social media that they are not positive about his comeback,” said Mkhutche.

The political analyst has further stated that Mtambo’s comeback seems to foretell his grouping’s intention for an electoral alliance or Mtambo wants to contest for a parliamentary seat.

He concedes that Malawians have faced a lot of challenges ranging from fuel scarcity, forex problems, hunger, and escalation of prices of basic commodities, however, Mtambo was nowhere to be seen.

Mkhutche posits that Mtambo should have been honest about the country’s challenges even when he was in government.

“Mtambo was quiet then, seemingly in support. People are intelligent enough to see that you have changed your position because you are no longer benefiting from the system,” he said.

Mkhutche further contends that by now, Malawians are used to politicians who disappear in times of need and reappear when nearing elections.

“Malawians are used to politicians who behave this way. As we near the elections, these things will be common and I can only ask Malawians to not be overtaken by these developments,” he concluded.

Mtambo has since indicated that he will not keep quiet about the challenges Malawians are facing and that at the time when he was in government, some people were trying to frustrate his efforts however, he has always been an activist and will always be one.