Dhaka: Bangladesh’s Litton Das is back in the squad for the Asia Cup 2023 Cricket Super 4 stage after recovering from viral fever. His absence in the tournament opener against Sri Lanka was notable. However, with medical clearance, he’s set to rejoin the team.

Bangladesh secured their Super 4 spot with an impressive win over Afghanistan, with Mehidy Hasan Miraz filling in for Das and scoring a memorable century.

Das had previously impressed with a half-century against India in the T20 World Cup 2022. While they started with a loss to Sri Lanka, Bangladesh’s win against Afghanistan ensured their Super 4 berth.

The return of Litton Das brings a batting order shuffle dilemma, with Mehidy Hasan and Mohammad Naim opening in his absence and Najmul Hossain Shanto performing well at No.3. If Das returns to the top, Mehidy may shift down the order.

As Bangladesh prepares for the Super 4 stage, fans anticipate the lineup changes and hope Litton Das’s comeback strengthens their Asia Cup campaign.