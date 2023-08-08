MultiChoice Africa Holdings (MAH) has terminated DStv services in Malawi following a pricing row with Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA).

The company has announced the decision today.

MultiChoice last month hiked DStv tariffs but MACRA obtained an injunction against the hike and Multichoice Malawi (MCM) obtained a stay in order to allow it to comply with the injunction.

The company argued that it does not provide DStv services as these services are offered by MultiChoice Africa Holdings hence MCM could not adequately comply with the injunction.

Today, the High Court has sustained the MACRA injunction.

In reaction, MultiChoice has withdrawn DStv services.

“MCM does not offer the DStv service to the public and therefore cannot set or adjust tariffs for this service, a point repeatedly made to MACRA.

“As a result, the order handed down to MCM is incapable of being implemented by them but carries with it grave consequences for the directors and management of Multichoice Malawi, including imprisonment.

“Given the impact on its supplier MCM and an increasingly adverse regulatory environment, (MAH) is therefore left with no choice but to terminate the DStv service indefinitely,” reads a part of the statement by Multichoice Africa.

It adds that the company will not accept new subscriptions or reconnections starting tomorrow 9 August and all ongoing subscriptions will be honoured until September 10.

Meanwhile, MACRA through Director General Daud Suleman has said in a statement that it expects MCM to implement the court order without delay since any person who disobeys the court order may be charged with contempt of court.